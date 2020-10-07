VANCOUVER -- An entire class at a Surrey, B.C., elementary school has been told to self-isolate at home after a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Surrey School District initially released an exposure notice for Rosemary Heights Elementary School on Monday saying that someone infected with the disease had attended the school, but did not say whether it was a student or staff member.

The person was at the school on Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.

“Based on contact tracing, Fraser Health has reached out today with additional information for one class, including instructions for that class to stay at home and self-isolate,” tweeted Supt. Jordan Tinney Tuesday afternoon.

“Please note that only one class is being asked to self-isolate. All other classes should continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible with COVID-19 as per our school policy.”

Exposure notices were also recently expanded for three Surrey Secondary Schools:

Ecole Panorama Ridge Secondary

Sept. 30 and Oct. 1

LA Matheson Secondary

Sept. 24

Tamanawis Secondary

Sept. 29, Oct 2 and Oct 6

More than 60 schools across Metro Vancouver have posted expsosure warnings since kids returned to class last month, though none of those have been deemed “outbreaks” by public health.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says new COVID-19 modelling data presented this week shows there has not been a spike in community transmission linked to students returning to school.

Parents from across the province have begun signing an open letter to Henry and local health officials calling for more transparency and better pandemic protocols.