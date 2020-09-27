VANCOUVER -- For the second time during the COVID-19 pandemic, a staff member at a Surrey long-term care home has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fraser Health announced that the staff member worked in the Harrison West building of Elim Village in a news release Sunday, saying the person who tested positive is now self-isolating at home.

In late March, a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Elim Village after a staff member tested positive. That outbreak was declared over on April 22.

Fraser Health did not use the word "outbreak" in its announcement Sunday, nor had it added the facility to its online list of outbreaks as of 3 p.m.

That said, health officials in B.C. declare an outbreak whenever a case of COVID-19 is detected in a health-care facility.

Fraser Health says enhanced control measures have been put in place at Elim Village, which is owned and operated by the Elim Housing Society.

The health authority says it's limiting the movement of staff and residents in the facility; enhancing cleaning and infection control measures; notifying residents, families and staff; and implementing twice-a-day screening of all staff and residents for COVID-19 symptoms.

As of the last update from provincial health officials on Friday, there were 14 ongoing outbreaks of the coronavirus in health-care facilities in B.C., including 10 outbreaks in long-term care or assisted-living homes.

Since then, new outbreaks have been declared at Holy Family Hospital in Vancouver and at Thornebridge Gardens Retirement Residence in New Westminster.