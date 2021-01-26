VANCOUVER -- COVID-19 has planted many of us in front of our computers and laptops for extended periods of time, and that is creating concern over vision problems.

“Almost 50 per cent of British Columbians are concerned about increased screen time,” says Erin Bligh, president of the B.C. Doctors of Optometry.

Bligh says that is particularly true for families with kids at home.

Complaints about vision issues range from irritated eyes, dry eyes, headaches and eye floaters. Children are especially vulnerable to vision problems.

Vancouver optometrist Justin Asgarpour says less than 14 per cent of children under six have had an eye exam.

Experts have previously told CTV News that children are vulnerable to myopia, or nearsightedness, and if undiagnosed it can lead to serious problems. Many children are not even aware that they are seeing differently and it could affect their learning.

Exposure to outdoor light can help reduce the onset and progression of myopia by stimulating the production of a chemical that can help protect the eyes.

“Being sort of isolated under the COVID circumstances has unfortunately reduced the amount of outdoor time that a lot of kids are getting,” says Bligh.

It’s recommended that children get outside at least 90 minutes a day, and to encourage more eye exams for children Asgarpour has launched a free glasses for kids program.

Children under 10 can take advantage of the program at any Clearly store. The company says it’s given away about one thousand free pairs of glasses since the program launched in October.

“About 30 per cent of the children that have taken advantage of the program are wearing glasses for the first time,” says Asgarpour.

He adds it is important to reduce screen time as there is a tendency not to blink and that can create dry eye syndrome, which can lead to eye damage.

The advice is to think of the 20-20-20 rule – every 20 minutes stare at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.