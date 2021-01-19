VANCOUVER -- Two people were each handed tickets Saturday night after pretending to cough on customers inside a private Vancouver gym.

Local police say the gym's owner flagged down officers after two people, who weren't members at the False Creek-area facility, entered the business without masks. The pair then began coughing at people and equipment, the owner told police.

Officers tracked down a 60-year-old man and his 25-year-old girlfriend as they were exiting a washroom inside the facility.

"The couple claimed they were only pretending to cough because people inside the gym were staring at them," Vancouver police said in a post online.

Even so, police ticketed them $230 for not wearing a mask in an indoor public space. They were also asked to leave the gym.

Current public health orders require people over the age of 11 to wear a mask in most indoor public settings and all retail stores. There are exemptions for people with some health conditions.