VANCOUVER -- Clutter is a problem that many in the Lower Mainland experience, especially with square footage at a premium.

Joey Arsenault of 103.5 QMFM joined CTV Morning Live to share a relatable problem.

In Arsenault's cozy condo, his countertops were completely cluttered with appliances, pot lids and various other items.

The team at California Closets was invited in to come up with a custom solution.

A custom coffee and wine bar was created to maximize storage and provide added resale value to the home.

Check out the videos from CTV Morning Live to see the entire transformation.

The team at California Closets is always ready to help find custom solutions for your space with a consultation.