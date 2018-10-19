The names in bold have been declared elected by the CTV News results team. For full coverage of the 2018 B.C. municipal election, click here.
 

Candidates
Andy Gibney
Anthony Manning
Balbir Thind
Bill Lawrence
Christian Lane
Christopher Trevelyan
David Chesney
Erika Johanson
Ernie Klassen
Fiona MacDermid
Heather Hildred
Helen Fathers
Jeffery Simpson
Ken Wuschke
Lynne Sinclair
Megan Knight
Mia Pedersen
Michael Armstrong
Moti Bali
Nerissa Yan
Scott Kristjanson
Zachary Johnson