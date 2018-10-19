Council results for the City of North Vancouver
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 3:19PM PDT
Last Updated Friday, October 19, 2018 6:38PM PDT
The names in bold have been declared elected by the CTV News results team. For full coverage of the 2018 B.C. municipal election, click here.
|Candidates
|Pooneh Alizadeh
|Holly Back
|Bill Bell
|Don Bell
|Anna Boltenko
|Bob Fearnley
|Angela Girard
|Joe Heilman
|Tina Hu
|Ken Izatt
|Alborz Jaberolansar
|Mica Jensen
|Aaron Lobo
|John McCann
|Mack McCorkindale
|Jessica McIlroy
|Ron Polly
|Shervin Shahriari
|Ron Sostad
|Brett Thorburn
|Amir Tofigh
|Tony Valente
|Antje Wilson
|Max Zahedi