VANCOUVER -- Health officials say they are continuing to aggressively test for the coronavirus – now named COVID-19 – and have not identified any new cases in B.C.

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said officials have now tested 371 samples for COVID-19, up about 50 samples from the last update on Friday.

"We have no new cases in British Columbia, so we remain at four people who we've identified with COVID-19 here," Henry said.

All four patients remain recovering at home in isolation. Health authorities are also continuing to make daily check-ins with the people who came into close contact with the coronavirus patients prior to their diagnoses, and so far none of them have fallen ill.

The new name of the coronavirus was announced Tuesday by the World Health Organization, and is a combination of the words "coronavirus" and "disease," while the 19 represents the fact that the virus was first discovered in late December 2019.

Dr. Henry jokingly called the name COVID-19 "highly imaginative, I guess," but said that is how B.C. health officials will be referring to the virus from now on.

As of Tuesday, over 42,600 cases of the new coronavirus have been recorded on China's mainland and the virus has been blamed for over 1,000 deaths worldwide.

Since last week, 400 Canadians have been evacuated out of Wuhan, China, which is believed to be the epicentre of the new coronavirus. A second chartered plane carrying 185 passengers departed from that city on Monday and after stopping briefly in Vancouver to refuel, went on to land safely in Trenton, Ont.

Those passengers will be quarantined at Canadian Forces Base for two weeks.

