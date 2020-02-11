VANCOUVER -- The second chartered evacuation plane carrying Canadians out of Wuhan, China has landed in Ontario after stopping briefly in Vancouver.

The flight touched down at Vancouver International Airport late Monday evening with 185 passengers on board.

Previous arrangements had been made with the B.C. government to assist anyone who started exhibiting symptoms during the first leg of the journey. They would have been taken off the plane and given medical assistance locally.

However, a spokesperson from B.C.'s health ministry told CTV News Vancouver that nobody got off the plane at YVR and that all passengers continued to Ontario.

Including those on this flight and the first evacuation plane, which left Wuhan last week, nearly 400 people are under a two-week quarantine at the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton, Ont.

In a statement Sunday, Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said none of the first evacuees from Wuhan who are quarantined at the Canadian Forces Base have exhibited any symptoms of the virus.

So far, seven cases of the virus have also been diagnosed in Canada, four of them in B.C. and three in Ontario.

The B.C. government is expected to give a regularly scheduled update on coronavirus testing and cases in the province on Tuesday.

Last Friday, health officials said 210 people had been tested for the virus so far in B.C.