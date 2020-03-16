VANCOUVER -- The novel coronavirus pandemic has many turning to the internet for a diagnosis.

"What are the symptoms of COVID-19?" and "Where can I get tested?" are among the most common searches relating to the virus in B.C. right now.

Here's a quick look at the answers provided by public health officials in our province.

What are the symptoms?

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, the symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty breathing

Sore throat

Sneezing

The symptoms are similar to other respiratory illnesses, including the flu and the common cold.

What should I do if I think I have COVID-19?

The centre recommends anyone with those symptoms, who has also travelled outside of Canada or been exposed to someone with novel coronavirus, contact their health care provider immediately.

They should call in advance, the B.C. CDC says, and inform the clinic or doctor's office of their symptoms and possible connections to the virus.

They should also avoid contact with other people, and monitor their symptoms.

Should I go to the ER?

Ideally, no.

Again, the B.C. CDC asks anyone who thinks they might have COVID-19 to call ahead, either to their family doctor's office or to the public health line, 811.

This will help assess whether the patient needs a test.

One exception is if a patient has severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath or chest pain. In that case, they should call 911.

Where can I get tested?

The B.C. CDC says health care providers accessed via 811 or by calling a general practitioner will advise whether testing is necessary, but where that test is conducted depends on where the patient lives.

In some areas, safe testing is available at family doctors' offices and walk-in clinics.

If a patient's family doctor or local walk-in clinic can't perform the test, they may be sent to an urgent care centre. The centres are spread out across the province:

Three in the Fraser Health region

Three in the Interior Health region (plus one opening soon)

Three on Vancouver Island

Two in the Northern Health region

Three in the Vancouver Coastal Health region

If it is determined that the caller should be tested, the office will take precautions in advance, and be ready to administer the test.

Those who don't require testing include patients with no symptoms or mild symptoms, or returning travellers who are isolating at home.

What happens next?

The centre says there are labs running seven days a week throughout B.C., but that the wait time will be dependent on how many tests are being run at the same time.

While waiting for the results, those tested should stay home and avoid contact with others until the results are confirmed.

Symptoms should be monitored, meaning the patient should record their temperature, avoid the use of fever-reducing medications, and make note of any worsening cough, sore throat or shortness of breath.

Anyone who tests positive will be contacted by public health officials.

Those still waiting to hear back after 72 hours can call B.C.'s negative results line to find out, however, they're warned that call volume is high, and are asked to be patient.