NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. -- Among the other supplies people have been stocking up on, cannabis is being added to that list.

Staff at City Cannabis Co. say sales are up across the board on all their products, and people are buying more than they normally would in a single purchase.

"People understand that they're being asked to stay home and they’re trying to stock up on products that they wouldn't want to go without," employee Briana Vaags told CTV News.

"Cannabis is definitely one of those products for a lot of people."

She says customers are purchasing products that they know and like. Smokable, flower, edible and vape products topping that list.

"I know a lot of people turn to cannabis as a way to cope with stress and help them relax, and we're definitely seeing those behaviours now in times of uncertainty," Vaagas said.