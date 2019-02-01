

Conservation authorities have been notified about an alarming cougar sighting that was caught on camera in Coquitlam this week.

Video posted to Facebook shows the wildcat prowling on Burke Mountain Thursday night on Darwin Avenue near David Avenue.

The person who uploaded the video said there were actually two cougars in the area.

Conservation officer Nicole Caithness says it's hard to tell precisely how big or how old the cougar in the video is given how dark it was when the footage was shot.

"My best guess is that it's a sub-adult or an adult, and weights around 80 to 100 pounds--best guess," said Caithness in a phone interview from Surrey.

Caithness says that for communities with a lot of green space, such as Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and Port Moody, residents need to be vigilant, especially if they own pets.

"Cougars are ambush predators," she said. "If they run over to a bush line, there is a good chance the cougar will attack your pet for an easy meal."

She added pet owners in the area should keep house cats inside and dogs on a leash.

The cougars track prey down into the green spaces, where smaller animals take shelter in suburban communities.

Thankfully for people living near Burke Mountain, Caithness says the cougar in the video didn't display any kind of alarming or aggressive behaviour.

According to WildSafeBC, anyone who encounters a cougar is advised to keep calm, appear as big as possible and back away slowly while keeping the animal in view.

"If a cougar shows aggression, or begins following you, respond aggressively in all cases as cougars see you as a meal: keep eye contact, yell and make loud noises. Pick up nearby sticks, rocks, or whatever you have at hand to quickly to use as a weapon if necessary," the WildSafeBC website reads.

In the event of an attack, the organization recommends focusing on the cougar's face and eyes.

Caithness also suggests anyone running or hiking in the area carry bear spray.

She says anyone who sees a cougar that could pose an immediate threat to public safety is asked to call conservation officers at 1-877-952-7277.