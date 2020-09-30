VANCOUVER -- La Maison Maille has had a mustard sommelier in their boutiques since 1747.

Harry Lalousis now holds this unique job title and has amassed a wealth of knowledge on the condiment after extensive training.

He is well versed in how mustard seeds are grown, the production of mustard and mustard flavour profiles.

Lalousis joined CTV Morning Live to put his passion into action by cooking up the hearty French dish of ratatouille.

The team at Maille have been encouraging people to travel the world through food.

They've been providing recipes on their site inspired by cuisines from around the globe.

This is why Lalousis chose to prepare ratatouille, which is also a perfect dish for the cooler fall season.

Check out the video from CTV Morning Live to see how Harry Lalousis created the dish.

The ratatouille and other chef recipes curated by Maille can be found here: