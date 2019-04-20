For the fourth year in a row, cannabis users and vendors have taken over Sunset Beach Park for the unpermitted and unsanctioned 4/20 festivities.

Six months post-legalization, organizers insist the event is still a protest, saying cannabis users are still stigmatized and claiming people who spent their lives advocating for legalization have been shut out of the legal retail market.

"Anyone who understands the Cannabis Act can see that this legislation is incredibly punitive, and continues to criminalize cannabis users and cannabis culture,” said organizer Dana Larsen.

With the event falling on a weekend for the first time since moving from the Vancouver Art Gallery to Sunset Beach in 2016, organizers expect a record crowd.

In years past, tens of thousands of people have made the trek to the beach to light up.

This year’s headlining musical act, Cypress Hill, comes to Vancouver fresh off a ceremony to unveil its star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier in the week.

"Cypress Hill is definitely the biggest name band we’ve ever had," said Larsen. "Music and protest have gone together hand in hand since the beginning of protesting."

More than 300 vendors paid between $500 and $1,000 for reserved space on the grass and are selling all manner of cannabis and cannabis-related merchandise, including pre-rolled joints, flower, and edibles, which are still illegal and unregulated by the government.

Organizers say money raised through sponsorships and booth rentals will be used to cover their costs and also to repay the City of Vancouver for some of the taxpayer-costs associated with the event, but once again say they will not cover any policing costs, which they characterize as excessive and unnecessary.

Last year, the city estimated the total bill to be about $245,000 and said organizers repaid $63,000.