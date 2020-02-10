VANCOUVER -- The province says a contract has now been awarded to build the replacement for the aging Pattullo Bridge, and construction will begin this year.

A group called the Fraser Crossing Partners won the $967.5 million contract.

The Pattullo replacement will have four lanes, like the current bridge, but the province says those lanes will be wider and the bridge will be built to allow for a further expansion to six lanes. There will also be dedicated pedestrian and cyclist lanes.

The government announced in 2018 the province would fully fund the $1.3 billion dollar project. At the time, they said construction would begin in the summer of 2019.

The crossing was built in 1937, and its lifespan was only intended to be 50 years.

The new crossing is scheduled to open upstream from the old bridge’s location in the fall of 2023.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated