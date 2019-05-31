

Criminal negligence charges have been laid against a multinational construction company and two individuals in relation to the workplace death of a man on B.C.'s coast in 2009.

According to the BC Prosecutions Service, charges of criminal negligence causing the death of Samuel Fitzpatrick have been approved against Gerald Karjala, Timothy Rules and Peter Kiewit Sons ULC.

In a statement, Peter Kiewit Sons' vice president of corporate communication said the company disagreed with the timing of the charges.

"We disagree with the justification for and timing of this charge regarding the tragic death of Sam Fitzpatrick which occurred more than a decade ago on the Plutonic Power Hydroelectric project," Bob Kula said in an email.

Kula says the charges come more than five years after WorkSafe BC and the Workers' Compensation Appeal Tribunal determined that the company didn't willfully contribute to or cause Fitzpatrick's death.

"Although this is now a legal dispute, at the heart of this matter is Sam, who lost his life on a Kiewit project. We continue to offer our sincerest condolences to his family and friends for their loss. Nothing is more important than the safety of everyone on our jobs and the communities in which we work."

