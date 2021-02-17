Advertisement
Construction at BC Ferries terminal expected to impact several routes
Published Wednesday, February 17, 2021 8:08AM PST
VANCOUVER -- BC Ferries is warning that construction work at the Horseshoe Bay Terminal will affect several routes beginning next month.
The project to maintain aging infrastructure includes concrete restoration work on the terminal's elevated vehicle transfer deck.
BC Ferries says traffic patterns at the terminal will be modified to accommodate the work and normal sound levels will rise.
It apologizes for any inconvenience and says the project should be done in July.
(The Canadian Press)