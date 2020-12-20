VANCOUVER -- West Vancouver police say they were called to the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal Saturday night to deal with person on the property who was refusing to wear a mask.

Const. Kevin Goodmurphy posted news of the event on social media at 8 p.m. from the BC Ferries terminal in West Vancouver.

“First call of the night took us to the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal. Staff reported a belligerent man who was refusing to wear a mask,“ he wrote.

Under the ferry service’s COVID-19 rules, all passengers must wear masks when on board a ship or on the terminal’s common property.

“He was asked to leave the property and was escorted out. It’s not personal. It’s the rules,“ reads a second tweet in Goodmurphy’s Twitter thread.