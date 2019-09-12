Conservation officer who refused to kill bear cubs takes new job
Conservation officer Bryce Casavant is seen trying to calm a bear cub before taking it to a rehabilitation organization on Vancouver Island in this still from a YouTube video.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 1:44PM PDT
The former B.C. conservation officer who gained international attention by refusing to kill two bear cubs on Vancouver Island has taken a job with the conservation group Pacific Wild.
Bryce Casavant is the group's new conservation policy analyst with a focus on protection of B.C.'s endangered wildlife and their habitat.
The group says Casavant brings 15 years of experience in conducting complex environmental investigations, including six years working for the province in environmental law enforcement.
Casavant says in a statement that in his experience the government is one of the major contributors to environmental non-compliance and his aim is to hold governments accountable.