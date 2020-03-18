VANCOUVER -- A resident of a Vancouver care home has been diagnosed with COVID-19, health officials confirmed Wednesday.

Vancouver Coastal Health said the resident of Haro Park Centre is in isolation and receiving care.

Health officials said outbreak control measures have been put in place at the facility and that teams are working to identify anyone who might have been exposed to the virus.

The care home provides independent housing, assisted living, and residential care for seniors.

