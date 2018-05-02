Concerns were raised at a public meeting regarding a proposed modular housing project planned for a lot near two schools in New Westminster.

The city is planning a 44-unit complex meant for homeless women dealing with mental illness and addiction. About one-third of people who are homeless in New Westminster are women, the city says.

Each unit in the three-storey building would have its own kitchen and bathroom, and residents would have access to round-the-clock support.

"A number of people who haven't been housed for a long period of time need supports to stay housed, to get healthy and to move on with their lives," BC Housing's Brenda Brosken said ahead of the meeting.

The plan for Ewen Avenue would be similar to other temporary housing complexes built in Metro Vancouver, meant to provide homes on unused or underutilized lots for five years or longer. The buildings are quick to build, and can be reassembled in other locations when required.

The province has committed to building 2,000 modular housing units across B.C., at a cost of $291 million invested over two years.

Tuesday's open house was meant as an opportunity for residents of the New Westminster neighbourhood to voice their concerns and ask questions about the proposed project.

Brosken said concerns raised included that the lot the city was considering is near two schools and a community centre. The building is also near a skate park.

She said the meeting was a good opportunity to get feedback from the community before the project is approved.

"Then we can go back, work with the city and our health partners to see if there's any resolution or ways in which we can address some of those concerns," she told CTV News.

The New Westminster open house did not get particularly heated, parents in Vancouver were so concerned about a similar complex being built near three schools they managed to halt construction with protests last fall.

Security guards were brought in for a public information session in December on a modular development proposed for another part of the city.

If the New West project is approved, the land will be provided by the city and the province will pay about $6.5 million for the complex.

The site was selected by the city due to its size and central location, as well as a lack of current plans for the lot. It could be used for civic or park purposes later, when the temporary complex is no longer required.

Those who were unable to attend the meeting Tuesday can provide feedback by filling out a form available online for download then emailing it to plnpost@newwestcity.ca or mailing it to the planning division of City Hall.