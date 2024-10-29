Comox Valley Regional District apologizes for damaging First Nation's heritage sites

The Comox Valley Regional District is issuing an apology to the K’ómoks First Nation for damaging several of its Cultural Heritage Sites during the construction of the Denman Cross Island Trail.

The district said it “caused unnecessary harm” while carrying out work in the fall of 2023 that could have been prevented had the proper procedures been followed, according to a statement released Tuesday.

The project saw construction of a gravel trail on a 3.5-kilometre section of the Denman Trail, between Owl Crescent and the Gravelly Bay ferry terminal on East Road.

Over the past year, the Vancouver Island First Nation and district have been working together to investigate the damage and carry out restoration, with the district having found the damage to be a result of “internal process errors,” the statement said.

A restorative justice process, which “engages those involved in harmful events in dialogue about harm, reparation, accountability, and supports” was also carried out, it said.

“On behalf of the CVRD board and staff, we deeply regret this incident and are committed to moving forward in a positive way,” said Comox Valley Regional District Chair Will Cole-Hamilton, in the release.

“At the same time, we know that once a site is disturbed, the damage is irreparable and that piece of history is lost forever.”

As a result, the district must take “all necessary steps” to ensure that it is following the correct processes to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future, he said.

“It is important that we share our experience with the community so that we can all understand the importance of undertaking the appropriate permitting before disturbing ground in culturally sensitive areas.”

To address the harms inflicted, the district said it will make a donation towards the K’ómoks First Nation’s repatriation priorities and will offset the K’ómoks First Nation staff costs that came about as a result of the incident.

The district said it will also improve internal procedures and provide further education for its staff about K’ómoks’ Cultural Heritage Policy permitting process, via workshops and the district’s employee onboarding program.

“These actions to be undertaken by the CVRD will help the regional district and the nation move forward from this incident together with the goal of ensuring a strong working relationship moving forward,” the statement said.