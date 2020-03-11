VANCOUVER -- The University of British Columbia said it is "beginning its process around naming revocation" in regards to David Sidoo Field at Thunderbird Stadium and related signage, following news the field's namesake intends to enter a guilty plea on Friday in connection with the U.S. college admissions scandal.

The Vancouver businessman and millionaire philanthropist is accused of paying $200,000 to have someone take the SAT university and college entrance exam for his two sons. In a statement, Sidoo’s legal team said: "His desire is to seek finality to this process." They added due to the upcoming jury trial for other defendants, "neither Mr. Sidoo or his legal counsel will be making any further statement."

Sidoo is a former CFL player whose name adorns the field at UBC’s Thunderbird Stadium. UBC’s senior director of media relations, Kurt Heinrich, said in a statement the university is aware of the intended guilty plea and will be reviewing all the facts in the coming days.

"We believe it is crucial for the university to follow due process," said Heinrich.

Sidoo is also an Order of BC recipient. There is a process that looks at revoking appointments after someone is convicted criminally, but it has never happened before in B.C.

According to plea agreement documents, the US Attorney and Sidoo have agreed to propose a 90-day prison term to the judge, and a fine of $250,000, along with 12 months of supervised release.