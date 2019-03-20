A group of workers in Surrey, B.C. has filed a lawsuit alleging a former co-worker stole their lotto winnings.

In a claim filed by Ding Jiu Du, Haret Dagane, Elwood Prado and Tounkham Homsombath, the lighting factory employees say Hung Sengsouvanh owes them each a cut of the $1 million prize.

According to the lawsuit, the winning ticket was purchased with leftover money from a Christmas potluck. It states the employees all agreed to buy a Lotto Max ticket, and that Sengsouvanh suggested they purchase the Extra for $1, which he contributed.

When the Dec. 14 draw was made, the ticket allegedly won one of several $1 million Maxmillions prizes. In the lawsuit, the workers say they did not hear from Sengsouvanh in the following days and that he didn't show up for on Monday. The claim states they learned about the win on social media.

CTV News tried to contact Sengsouvanh on Wednesday at an address for him listed in the lawsuit. A man answered and identified himself as Sengsouvanh's son, saying his father was overseas but did not owe anyone any money.

The man claimed his sister bought the winning ticket and that their father checked it and claimed the prize for her.

In a B.C. Lottery Corporation news release following the December draw, Sengsouvanh is quoted as saying he would use the money to stop working and start travelling.

“I buy tickets every Friday at the Port Kells Petro Canada gas station in Surrey before I go to work, every draw,” he stated in the news release. “Now I’m going to stop working, pay everything off and just enjoy life.”

The lawsuit states the workers had a verbal agreement but that, because of their friendship, they didn’t think they needed to write up a contract.

BCLC encourages all groups to have a written contract when buying lotto tickets. The person responsible for buying and checking the ticket is also advised to sign it with their name and “in trust” so that the corporation knows the prize will be split. BCLC also recommends every player get a copy of the contract and photo of the ticket.

Sengsouvanh has not filed a response to the lawsuit, and none of the allegations have been tested in court.