Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says a large cluster of cases of the COVID-19 variant known as P.1, which was first identified in Brazil, has been contained.

Henry has previously said the cluster was centred in Whistler and expressed concern about how contagious and potentially vaccine-resistant it is.

She says a small number of cases of the variant had spread beyond Whistler, but they are being watched closely.

The province confirmed 90 new COVID-19 cases involving variants of concern Thursday.