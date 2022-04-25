Climate change could impact B.C. restaurant menus. Here's how
Vancouver seafood lovers may notice more squid and less sockeye salmon on local menus in the near future because of climate change.
A new study out of the University of British Columbia and published in Environmental Biology of Fishes shows research looking at 362 local restaurant menus from four time periods between 1880 and 2021.
"We set out to discover if warming waters due to climate change are already affecting what seafood restaurants serve in their menus," said senior author Dr. William Cheung, professor and director of the UBC Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, in a news release.
"While it’s not a case of cause and effect, our findings indicate that the seas around Vancouver were warming during the studied time periods, so fish species that prefer warmer waters dominated there. It’s likely that they were more available to catch for sale, and so local seafood restaurants offered more of these types of fish."
Humboldt squid, for example, is becoming more common in local restaurants, since the species has reached further north amid rising temperatures. Sardines are also expected to become more abundant with warmer water.
Meanwhile, researchers say sockeye salmon isn't doing so well in B.C., which means it will be less available in the near future.
Researchers saw the most dramatic change between menus in 1981 to 1996 compared to the menus seen in 2019 to 2021.
"That's when lots of the bigger changes in temperature occurred, and that's also the time when some of those changes are really starting to have bigger and more obvious effects on the fish stocks," Cheung explained.
"Climate change is already affecting everyone, not only the fishermen who are catching the fish, but the people who go to restaurants and eat fish."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
LIVE @ 4 P.M. | 'Rolling Thunder' protest vehicles to be barred from downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say protesters won’t be allowed to drive into the downtown core as part of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' demonstration this weekend.
Key interest rate could soon go up another half percentage point, central bank says
The governor of the Bank of Canada is signalling Canada's key interest rate could go up another half percentage point in June to help wrestle inflation under control.
Experts advise Canadians to consider personal risk before getting 4th COVID vaccine dose
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly advising the country's oldest residents to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those who were recently infected may be left wondering how long to wait before getting their fourth jab. Here's what experts recommend.
Canada's updated border restrictions: What you need to know
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY attorney general
A New York judge found former U.S. President Donald Trump in contempt of court Monday for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state's attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.
Less than a third of hospitalized COVID patients feel fully recovered a year later, U.K. study finds
Less than a third of adult patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 felt fully recovered one year later, with female patients and obesity among key risk factors, according to a new U.K. paper.
Canadian military not doing enough to detect, prevent extremism in the ranks: report
A scathing new report on racism in the Canadian Armed Forces says the military is not doing enough to detect and prevent white supremacists and other extremists from infiltrating its ranks.
Child dead in mysterious liver outbreak: WHO
The World Health Organization says at least one death has been reported in connection with a mysterious liver disease outbreak affecting children in Europe and the United States.
Vancouver Island
-
Mother and baby safe after woman goes into premature labour on flight: West Shore RCMP
Police say a Nunavut woman and her daughter are safe after the mother went into premature labour aboard a flight in February.
-
B.C. couple struggles to find doctor for Ukrainian woman who's carrying their twins and fleeing to Canada
A Pender Island, B.C., couple is searching for a family doctor for a Ukrainian woman who's acting as a surrogate mother and who's coming to stay with them indefinitely amid Russia's invasion.
-
Oak Bay Police sergeant to become Greater Victoria's first female deputy police chief
Oak Bay Police Sgt. Julie Chanin will become the police department's new deputy chief constable, once the current deputy chief takes on the role of chief constable in September.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
-
Fundraiser for Saddle Ridge shooting victim's family surpasses goal
An online fundraising campaign to cover the funeral expenses for a 24-year-old Calgary man who was fatally shot earlier this month has eclipsed its initial target.
-
Record number of organ transplants performed in southern Alberta in 2021
Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, a record number of organ transplants were performed in southern Alberta last year.
Edmonton
-
No injuries reported after 2 separate fires in west Edmonton
A lack of hydrants posed a challenge for firefighters after a blaze broke out at an old workshop at Winterburn Road and 110 Avenue on Monday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
-
Canada's updated border restrictions: What you need to know
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
Toronto
-
Top 5 things to know about the NDP’s election platform and what it will cost
The Ontario New Democratic Party unveiled their election platform on Monday, touting it as a plan “that works for people.” Here are five things you should know.
-
Crown seeks 23-year sentence for Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters
Prosecutors say a driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters in Brampton, Ont., nearly two years ago should be sentenced to 23 years behind bars, minus roughly three years for time spent in custody awaiting trial.
-
Ontario reports 1,455 COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions rise to 219
The number of patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 has risen to 1,455 as ICU admissions climb to 219.
Montreal
-
Mom of slain Quebec boys in Wendake seeking compensation over alleged youth protection failures
The mother of two deceased boys whose father is accused of killing them is seeking $2 million from the Quebec government because she says youth protection services failed her family.
-
Hospitalized Quebec woman, 83, wakes up with one ring missing and the other cut open
The woman, who has Alzheimer's, was admitted to a Montreal-area hospital wearing her engagement ring, but it wasn’t on her finger when she left.
-
Feds invest $6.7 million on research platform looking at impact of COVID-19 on youth
The federal government is investing $6.7 million on a Canada-wide research platform to better understand the impact of COVID-19 on children.
Winnipeg
-
WRHA CEO says current hospital wait times are concerning
The CEO of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) calls current hospital wait times concerning, as COVID-19 continues to spread.
-
How much rain did Manitoba receive this weekend?
Southern Manitoba was hit with heavy rain and snow over the weekend, with some communities receiving well over 50 millimetres (mm) of precipitation.
-
Canada's updated border restrictions: What you need to know
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
Saskatoon
-
Robbery at gunpoint reported in area prior to man's shooting death: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a 27-year-old man died after reporting being shot.
-
Saskatoon intersection reopens following sinkhole repair
One of Saskatoon's busiest intersections has reopened after a sinkhole formed last week.
-
COVID-19 markers decline in Saskatoon's wastewater, levels remain high
The amount of coronavirus detected in Saskatoon's wastewater has declined by 35 per cent.
Regina
-
Around 12,000 still without power after latest spring snowstorm: SaskPower
There are currently 12,138 customers still without power after another spring snowstorm hit much of southeast Saskatchewan this past weekend, SaskPower said in a release Sunday night.
-
Canada's updated border restrictions: What you need to know
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
-
Bedard sets two records as Canada routs Germany at U18 Worlds
Connor Bedard set two records as Canada downed host Germany 8-3 on Sunday for its first win at the U18 Worlds.
Atlantic
-
RCMP struggled to identify replica patrol car used by Nova Scotia mass shooter
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting is focusing on the RCMP police car the killer drove and the police gear he acquired.
-
Many knew of N.S. killer's replica RCMP patrol car but didn't report to police
A public inquiry heard today that many people knew about a replica patrol car owned by the gunman in Nova Scotia's mass shooting, but they didn't inform police of his activities.
-
18 year-old shot and killed in Moncton Monday morning: N.B. RCMP
An 18-year-old man was killed in shooting that occurred in Moncton Monday morning.
London
-
'This isn't the first incident': London, Ont. Business owners react after fatal hit and run
Business owners in the area of Adelaide Street and Nelson Street in London, Ont. are reacting after an alleged fatal hit and run crash on Saturday night.
-
More than 150 people on strike at Tillsonburg auto parts plant
More than 100 employees at a Tillsonburg auto parts plant are on strike for the first time in the plant's 40-year history.
-
MLHU reporting more than 200 new COVID cases over the weekend
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 273 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new death over the past three days.
Northern Ontario
-
Wikwemikong police chief found guilty in sexual assault case
The Wikwemikong Tribal Police chief who has been suspended with pay since charges were laid last year has been found guilty in a sexual assault case stemming from a 2019 incident.
-
Saturday's standoff in New Sudbury ended safely: police
Greater Sudbury Police Service has provided new information about an eight-hour standoff on the weekend in a New Sudbury residential neighbourhood.
-
Sault Symphony Orchestra spotlights Mozart in first post-pandemic concert
The Sault Symphony Orchestra is returning to the stage next month after a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead in Kitchener home
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 44-year-old man for second-degree murder after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a Kitchener home.
-
Search ends for plane that went missing after taking off from Delhi, Ont.
Search efforts were called off Sunday for a plane that took off from Delhi, Ont. and never made it to its destination in northern Ontario.
-
Investigation continues after police shoot man in Cambridge during wellness check
Members of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit were in Cambridge Sunday, as they look into a police-involved shooting of a 22-year-old man.