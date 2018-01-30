

City crews in White Rock, B.C. were busy cleaning up and conducting emergency repair work Tuesday after a large mudslide forced several people out of their homes.

The hillside near Victoria Avenue and Martin Street gave way at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, littering nearby properties with debris that included parts of fences, trees and retaining walls.

Patio furniture and large planters were left precariously perched at the top of the hill.

The owner of one of the affected properties was home at the time, as were several residents in a townhouse complex further down the hill.

"It's actually quite surreal…because you're looking at it and all this stuff is coming toward you," the strata president of Victoria Terrace Apartments, Simon Bergen-Henengouwen, told CTV News.

At least two homes at the top of the hill were evacuated. A geo-technical assessment needs to be done before residents can return.

Residents of the townhouse complex were temporarily forced out, but have since been allowed back into their homes.

Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the slide.

City engineering staff spent most of the day at the scene Tuesday trying to figure exactly what caused the mudslide and how to shore it up.

Heavy machinery is expected to arrive on site Wednesday morning as cleanup continues.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Scott Hurst