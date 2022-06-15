Class action lawsuit against oil companies over climate damages launched by B.C. group

A B.C. environmental advocacy group is urging residents and municipalities across the province to join a class action lawsuit against oil companies over climate damages.

The campaign titled ‘Sue Big Oil’ is being driven by West Coast Environmental Law, a non-profit group of environmental lawyers and strategists. According to the campaign website, the aim is to launch legal action against companies for “a portion of climate costs in B.C. communities.”

The group pointed to the costs associated with rebuilding after last year’s flood and wildfires, as well as the human toll of B.C.’s heat dome.

The move would be a first in Canada, but there is a possible precedent. Last year a Dutch court ruled Shell must slash its emissions harder and faster than planned, a ruling considered to be a landmark win for activists turning to courts to force climate action.

UBC professor and lawyer Stepan Wood said the logic of climate accountability is “simple.”

“Companies that profit from selling a product they know is harmful should pay their share of the costs of the resulting harm,” he told CTV News.

Discussing possibilities for how to pursue a class action again oil companies, Wood said they were “numerous” and include "private nuisance, public nuisance, negligence, conspiracy and strict liability – not to mention false or misleading advertising.”

Kukpi7 Judy Wilson, with the Union BC Indian Chiefs, also spoke at Wednesday’s launch saying the people have been pushed to take matters into their own hands.

“Elected governments have not effectively held fossil fuel companies accountable for the role that they hold in driving us toward a global climate crisis,” she said.

The campaign is urging B.C. municipalities to contribute money to the legal fund, and inviting residents to sign the online declaration. No date has been set for when a possible lawsuit could be filed.