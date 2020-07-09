VANCOUVER -- Drivers across Vancouver will soon need to change their habits, after council approved several new traffic programs, including one that will make school and playground zones 30 kilometres per hour at all times.

The speed limit reduction will be a big adjustment for many people currently used to reducing their speed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on school days only.

The city hasn’t made it clear when the changes will take effect, but signage will be adjusted to alert drivers.

The change is expected to be permanent, and will require the adjustment of the street and traffic bylaw, and will be in effect in all school and playground zones across the entire city.

A city report indicates Vancouver police, ICBC and Vancouver Coastal Health have all supported the changes.

The city is also looking at adding additional speed humps in playground zones

Pilot program in East Vancouver

City council has also approved a pilot project in the Grandview-Woodland area of East Vancouver that will reduce speeds from 50 kilometres per hour to 30 on residential streets.

The pilot project is being tested in the area tucked between between Clark Drive and Commercial Drive, and between 1st Avenue and Grandview Highway North.

The city is considering widening the project and reducing speed limits in other areas of the city, but will test the results in Grandview-Woodland first.