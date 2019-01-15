

The Chinese government is urging citizens to "fully assess the risks of going to Canada for tourism" as diplomatic tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a notice Tuesday referencing a Chinese national who was "arbitrarily detained" in Canada, an apparent reference to Meng Wanzhou, the Huawei CEO who was arrested last month on behalf of the U.S.

It's unclear whether the ominous notice could impact the huge number of Chinese travellers who come to Canada each year. According to Tourism Vancouver, China is the city's second biggest visitor market, accounting for 300,000 overnight trips in 2017.

The agency would not comment on possible fallout from the ongoing tensions, however.

"Tourism Vancouver does not speculate or comment on the potential impact of policy or legislation on arrivals information," a spokesperson said in an email.

The phrasing of China's notice echoes the wording of Canada's own travel advisory, which was updated on Monday.

"Exercise a high degree of caution in China due to the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws," it reads.

Shortly after Wanzhou's arrest, China threatened Canada with "grave consequences" for keeping her in the country, but officials have denied any subsequent actions are retaliation, including the decision to sentence a B.C. man to death this week.

A Chinese court originally sentenced Abbotsford resident Robert Lloyd Schellenberg to 15 years in prison for his alleged role in a drug smuggling operation, but upgraded the sentence to death following a single-day retrial on Monday.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson