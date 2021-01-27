VANCOUVER -- B.C. Premier John Horgan said it was "profoundly disappointing" to learn a wealthy couple allegedly chartered a plane into a small Yukon community to jump the COVID-19 vaccine queue.

Horgan condemned the alleged behaviour Wednesday while imploring B.C. residents to fight through pandemic fatigue and continue doing all they can to limit the spread of the disease.

He called the idea of flying into another jurisdiction to secure a vaccine dose ahead of vulnerable groups "about as un-Canadian as you can get."

"This is not the type of behaviour the vast majority of British Columbians would expect from their neighbours, from their loved ones, and it's the last thing I expect as the leader of a government," Horgan said.

"Those are the type of examples we want to put in our rear-view mirror as we celebrate the kindness and the goodwill of British Columbians towards each other, as we work towards the summer and the fall, when we can get back to normal. That's my hope."

