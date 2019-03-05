

CTV Vancouver





The Crown has decided to stay charges against the last of four Mounties accused in connection with the Surrey Six murder investigation, citing concerns about his health.

On Tuesday, special prosecutor Christopher Considine said former corporal Paul Johnston has provided "credible medical evidence" that he's suffering from Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

"Despite recent treatment, his oncologist approximates his chances of recovery at 50%," Considine wrote in statement explaining the decision.

"His doctor opines, and the Crown accepts, that the stress of a criminal trial for Mr. Johnston at this time may adversely affect his prospects for recovery."

The special prosecutor noted the three other officers charged in the Surrey Six probe have already pleaded guilty and received conditional sentences, which Considine argued sent "a strong public message" that police misconduct will not be tolerated.

Johnston was charged with four counts related to breach of trust and obstruction of justice back in 2011.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.