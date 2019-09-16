Police say a house party in Pitt Meadows on Saturday night was out of control and that many of the attendees were intoxicated youths who refused to obey police commands.

"It got to the point where people started to jump on cop cars. I even know someone who got arrested," says Noah Chandler, the grade 11 student who hosted the party.

Mounties say they arrested several young people at the party after an officer was assaulted by people who refused to leave.

Chandler says he never intended the party to get as large as it did but people began sharing the location on social media, drawing teens from across Metro Vancouver.

"The thing is, I didn't even know who half the party was," he says. "Apparently there were people from Surrey, Langley, far in Vancouver."

Police say there were approximately 200 at the party, adding it's no surprise the party got out of hand in the age of Instagram and Snapchat.

"Be aware of what you're posting on social media," says Cst. Julie Klaussner of the Ridge Meadows detachment. "You may be thinking that you're inviting a small group of people and then it could escalate to something a lot larger."

Klaussner adds that anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation should not hesitate to call police right away.

"It's any parent's worst nightmare," she says. "Make sure you're engaging the police when required."

Police say the officer assaulted was not badly injured.

All of the people arrested have been released without charges but RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.