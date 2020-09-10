VANCOUVER -- A charge against a non-profit organization following the death of a B.C. woman with Down syndrome has been stayed, the Crown tells CTV News Vancouver.

Kinsight Community Society had been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life to a woman who died in 2018.

But a spokesperson for the B.C. Prosecution Service says the charge was stayed Wednesday after it was determined the "charge assessment standard was no longer met."

Dan McLaughlin said charges are only approved or continued in B.C. when Crown Counsel is satisfied the evidence gathered "provides a substantial likelihood of conviction," and if prosecution is in the public interest.

"In this case the prosecutor concluded the test was no longer met and directed the stay of proceedings."

Still facing charges is Astrid Dahl, who'd been caring for 54-year-old Florence Girard at the time of her death.

Dahl had looked after Girard in some capacity for nearly three decades. Her home-share was overseen by Kinsight.

Mounties said Girard, who was found dead in Dahl's Port Coquitlam home on Oct. 13, 2018, died from malnourishment and starvation. They said there was no sign of trauma or physical abuse, but that it "seemed obvious" she wasn't getting appropriate nutrition.

Girard's sister said the coroner told her the woman weighed just 56 pounds at the time of her death.