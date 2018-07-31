

CTV Vancouver





The Vancouver Park Board has banned charcoal barbecues from several city green spaces as a result of a heightened fire risk caused by hot, dry weather in the region.

The ban came into effect at shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday and covers Stanley Park, English Bay and Sunset Beach.

"Propane BBQ's still okay for now, as long as your cooker is at least 12" off the ground," the board said in a tweet announcing the fire prevention measure.

Ranger will be patrolling parks to enforce the ban, the board added.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire danger rating for Metro Vancouver is currently "high."

Dozens of fires are now burning across the province's Interior and parts of Vancouver Island, where the current rating is "extreme."

Officials say the Cariboo Fire Centre has had more than 1,000 lighting strikes and 15 new fires in the last 24 hours alone, with more dry lightning in the forecast.