Wildfires prompt evacuation alerts in 2 more areas of B.C.
The Placer Mountain wildfire is seen in an image from the BC Wildfire Service. (Twitter)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 30, 2018 10:50AM PDT
Evacuation alerts have been issued for two wildfires -- one burning in north-central B.C. and the other not far from the U.S. border.
The Shovel Lake wildfire has now scorched nearly nine hectares of bush about 25 kilometres northwest of Fraser Lake, prompting the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako to issue evacuation alerts yesterday for properties nearest the blaze.
In southern B.C., the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has placed the Lodge at Cathedral Lake on alert because of the threat from the 10-square-kilometre Placer Mountain wildfire south of Princeton.
If the alert is upgraded, it will be the second time in less than a year that staff and guests at the lodge have been forced out -- after they were ordered to leave last September when a Washington State wildfire jumped the border but was contained before damaging the property.
Effective at noon on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, campfires will be prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety. Info: https://t.co/4CisvXqHz5 pic.twitter.com/EW7jr8K20S— BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 30, 2018