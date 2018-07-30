

The Canadian Press





Evacuation alerts have been issued for two wildfires -- one burning in north-central B.C. and the other not far from the U.S. border.

The Shovel Lake wildfire has now scorched nearly nine hectares of bush about 25 kilometres northwest of Fraser Lake, prompting the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako to issue evacuation alerts yesterday for properties nearest the blaze.

In southern B.C., the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has placed the Lodge at Cathedral Lake on alert because of the threat from the 10-square-kilometre Placer Mountain wildfire south of Princeton.

If the alert is upgraded, it will be the second time in less than a year that staff and guests at the lodge have been forced out -- after they were ordered to leave last September when a Washington State wildfire jumped the border but was contained before damaging the property.