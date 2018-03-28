

CTV Vancouver





One of the most popular players in BC Lions history has died at the age of 60.

Philadelphia native James "Quick" Parker first joined the team in 1984, and appeared in 87 regular season games during his six seasons.

He led the team to a Grey Cup win in 1985, and still owns the single-season CFL record for sacks.

The defensive line legend also won three Grey Cups with the Edmonton Eskimos and was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

TSN 1040's Dave Pratt said he was surprised to hear of Parker's death, especially because of his age.

"When I heard the news, first there was great sadness, then you think back to what a great player he was, what a great person he was," Pratt said Wednesday.

"And that's the amazing thing. As good as he was on the field, he was even better off the field. He was a joy to be around."

His cause of death has not yet been released.