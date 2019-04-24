

Birthday parties are always special, but a celebration in Burnaby Wednesday was especially remarkable.

The party had food, music, decorations – all the elements featured at most celebrations. But this one also had a unique feature: nearly 20 guests over the age of 100.

Normanna, a non-profit care home, hosted the party for some of the city's eldest residents.

Eighteen centenarians were invited, and most were in attendance. Sadly, one of the VIPs died Tuesday night at age 104.

Among the guests of honour was Mozart Mimms, a 102-year-old man who was born in Kentucky and grew up on a farm.

He went to university then moved north of the border for work.

When asked to tell CTV News Vancouver's Mike McCardell one of his best memories, he said, "Maybe when I came to Canada. That was quite an adventure."

Elizabeth, also 102, was a lieutenant nurse assistant in a group hospital during the Second World War. She said she spent time in parts of Europe including England and the Netherlands.

While the stories varied, the overall theme with the guests was contentment. No anger, no resentment, no regrets.

