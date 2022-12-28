CBSA detainee dies in custody on Christmas Day in Surrey, B.C.
Border officials say a detainee at an immigration holding centre in Surrey, B.C., has died after being found unresponsive on Christmas Day.
Canada Border Services Agency says in a statement that first responders were called to the centre, where staff were attempting resuscitation.
But it says “all efforts to revive the detainee were unsuccessful,” and they were pronounced dead by the first responders.
It says the person's next of kin have been contacted, but their identity won't be released due to privacy considerations.
The statement says Surrey RCMP and the BC Coroner have been “engaged” after the detainee's death, as is the case with all deaths in CBSA custody.
It says the CBSA will also conduct a review of the incident.
“The health and safety of those in our care is of paramount importance to the CBSA. We take this responsibility very seriously,” it says.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2022.
BREAKING | Two suspects charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of OPP officer
Two suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer near Hagersville, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the job
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
New test can detect elusive sign of Alzheimer's disease in blood
A new test developed by neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh can detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease in a blood sample more accurately than previous tests, by spotting an elusive sign of the disease.
Sunwing flight delays, cancellations continue to frustrate holiday travellers
Sunwing passengers remain frustrated over continued flight delays and cancellations that have left many stranded down south.
4 more slayings tied to California serial killer: prosecutor
A man suspected in Northern California serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings this week, bringing the total to seven deaths since April 2021, authorities said.
Woman in Buffalo found dead in her car after getting trapped by snow, family says
A 22-year-old woman was found dead over the holiday weekend in Buffalo after being trapped in her car by the blizzard paralyzing western New York, her family told CNN on Tuesday.
Buffalo woman saves man with severe frostbite after getting him out of the storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestream
A Buffalo woman saved a man with severe frostbite on Christmas Eve after getting him out of the winter storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestream.
'Never seen a fire like that': 1 dead, 9 hospitalized in QEII crash north of Airdrie, Alta.
One person is dead and nine people were taken to hospital by ambulance following a Tuesday night crash on the QEII highway involving at least 14 vehicles.
'Kept in a golden cage': Afghan families share their experience of life in refugee camps
Refugees living in camps while they wait to learn of their fate say they're often in cramped quarters and poor conditions, with conflicted feelings, as they know they are safer than they were, but are feeling trapped by uncertainty.
B.C. to increase residential tenancy branch budget by 40%. Here's what that means
The B.C. government plans to expand the operating budget and staffing levels of the Residential Tenancy Branch (RTB) by up to 40 per cent to speed up services for tenants and landlords.
North Cowichan flooding evacuation alert lifted
The Municipality of North Cowichan has lifted its evacuation alert for homes near the Chemainus River on Wednesday, following two days of flooding risks.
Man arrested for arson after fire spotted at Sidney, B.C., construction site
A Victoria man was arrested in Sidney, B.C., on Tuesday for allegedly starting a fire at a construction site, according to RCMP.
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in fatal Forest Lawn shooting
A warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old man who is considered armed-and-dangerous in connection with a fatal Christmas Day shooting in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood.
'Never seen a fire like that': 1 dead, 9 hospitalized in QEII crash north of Airdrie, Alta.
One person is dead and nine people were taken to hospital by ambulance following a Tuesday night crash on the QEII highway involving at least 14 vehicles.
Calgary man faces impaired driving charges in Christmas Eve police pursuit
A 51-year-old Calgary man faces several charges in connection with a Christmas Eve police pursuit spurred by suspected impaired driving.
4.2-magnitude quake recorded south of Grande Prairie, cause unknown
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake south of Grande Prairie Wednesday morning may have been felt by northern Alberta residents, officials say.
'Never seen a fire like that': 1 dead, 9 hospitalized in QEII crash north of Airdrie, Alta.
One person is dead and nine people were taken to hospital by ambulance following a Tuesday night crash on the QEII highway involving at least 14 vehicles.
Sunwing flight delays, cancellations continue to frustrate holiday travellers
Sunwing passengers remain frustrated over continued flight delays and cancellations that have left many stranded down south.
BREAKING | Two suspects charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of OPP officer
Two suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer near Hagersville, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the job
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for 13 common ailments
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for a number of common ailments without the approval of a physician.
Montreal correctional officer suspended after man, 21, dies from injuries in jail
A correctional officer has been temporarily relieved of his duties after a detainee died following an altercation inside a Montreal jail on Christmas Eve. The Ministry of Public Safety confirmed in an email to CTV News that the man, 21-year-old Nicous D'Andre Spring, lost consciousness after an officer performed a 'physical procedure' on him inside the jail.
The ups and downs of living with a deadly virus
As we entered 2022, the theme on everyone's minds was 'learning to live with COVID-19,' but 12 months later, we can see that cohabitation with a potentially deadly virus is proving to be rather stormy and that the consequences can be severe.
Quebec driver collides with car, attempts to flee on frozen river
A man suspected of impaired driving collided with another vehicle and attempted to flee on foot across a frozen river in Boischatel, Que. Wednesday morning.
Southern Manitoba under freezing rain warning
Those living in southern Manitoba are being told to prepare for some freezing rain that is scheduled to fall this afternoon.
Two dead following Christmas Day apartment fire in Winnipeg
Two people have died following a fire that displaced dozens of people on Christmas Day.
BREAKING | Two suspects charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of OPP officer
Two suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer near Hagersville, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
More snow expected as Saskatoon crews continue clearing
Saskatoon crews continue to dig out after several days of snow with more forecasted for Wednesday.
'I made a promise to my mom': Sask. Indigenous fashion model now in L.A. finds success in sober lifestyle
An Indigenous fashion model who went from a small Saskatchewan First Nation to the bright lights of Los Angeles says a childhood promise to his parents keeps him grounded in a tough industry.
Scott Moe reflects on affordability, health care challenges in 2022 as Sask. continued post-pandemic recovery
In a year-end interview with CTV News, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, as the province works toward solutions to ongoing health care, affordability and homelessness challenges.
'Hosting Grey Cup was the highlight': Riders CEO feels 2022 was a success
The final result on the field wasn’t ideal for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who finished the 2022 Canadian Football League (CFL) season 6-12, but team president and CEO Craig Reynolds said all-in-all, it was a year to remember.
Scott Moe reflects on affordability, health care challenges in 2022 as Sask. continued post-pandemic recovery
In a year-end interview with CTV News, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, as the province works toward solutions to ongoing health care, affordability and homelessness challenges.
Regina police ask for help in robbery investigation
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for help investigating a robbery that occurred on Tuesday.
'I said I love you and that was it': Loved ones mourn fisherman, 27, lost at sea in N.S.
Fishers are rallying around the family of one of their own who was lost at sea near Cape Sable Island.
Man, woman found dead in vehicle: Bathurst, N.B., police
Police in Bathurst, N.B., say a missing woman has been found dead inside a vehicle along with the body of a man.
Halifax police investigating homicide after man found unresponsive on sidewalk
The death of a 31-year-old man in Halifax Christmas Eve has been ruled a homicide.
Two charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting of OPP officer in southwestern Ont.
Two people have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
School bus transporting adults struck by car fleeing scene of reported robbery: Police
Two people have been charged after a school bus full of adults was struck on Sunset road in Elgin County. According to police, members of the Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation police and Middlesex OPP were called to an address on Keystone Place for a report of a robbery.
Death of woman found behind London school not considered suspicious
The death of a woman found behind a London, Ont. school is not considered suspicious. According to London police, the deceased is confirmed to be an adult woman and no further identifying information is being released.
Police charge suspect with two murders at Sudbury hotel
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 33-year-old suspect with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a Dec. 20 incident at a local hotel.
Canada Post halts deliveries in Sudbury and the Sault on Wednesday
Canada Post has suspended delivery in Greater Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday due to inclement weather.
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for 13 common ailments
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for a number of common ailments without the approval of a physician.
Two charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting of OPP officer in southwestern Ont.
Two people have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the job
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
Ontario-wide warrant issued for 'armed and dangerous' man connected to Kitchener shooting
Waterloo regional police said on Wednesday an Ontario-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man in connection to a September shooting in Kitchener.