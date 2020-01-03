VANCOUVER -- Unlike reindeer and sleighs, regular deer and toboggans just don't mix.

One wild buck learned that the hard way after getting its antlers tangled up in toboggan ropes near the B.C. community of Williams Lake.

Conservation officers said they were alerted to the situation by a local who spotted the struggling deer during a hike.

Video posted to the Conservation Officer Service's Facebook page shows the animal thrashing around in the trees in a futile attempt to free itself from the children's toy.

"This thrill-seeking deer found out the hard way that sledding is best left to the kids," the COS wrote in a post accompanying the video.

Fortunately, the buck wasn't injured. Officers said they used a snowmobile to rush to the area, tranquilized the animal and then cut it free.

"Officers watched it prance away shortly after," the COS wrote.

The service said officers have seen deer caught in "netting, hammocks and even Christmas lights," but that the toboggan entanglement was a first.