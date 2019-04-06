Strangers, chairlift operators and patrol staff raced to help an elderly woman who was dangling on a chairlift at Whistler Blackcomb.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday on the Emerald Express and the incident was all captured on camera.

Witness Jorim Lee said the chairlift abruptly stopped before starting again, and that's when he noticed the woman in the precarious position.

"A lot of people in the chairlift line, including myself, were all yelling at the lifties to stop the chair because the woman was dangling," Lee said.

Marc Riddell, a spokesperson for the ski resort, said the 70-year-old woman was brushing snow off the chairlift and hadn't sat down when it started to take off, causing her to get caught.

He said the woman's husband grabbed onto her, preventing her from falling while people quickly grabbed a fireman net to save her.

"We are lucky that we were able to stop the lift in time," he said. "Things happen and we just remind people to stay vigilant when loading onto chairlifts."

Once the net was carefully stretched out below the chairlift, people can be heard in the video saying, "Let go…we got you, we got you."

People broke out in applause when the woman safely fell into the net.

Lee said the ordeal didn't last long and she was rescued within minutes.

"Obviously everyone was scared about what was going to happen but luckily they were able to stop before the drop was too big. Luckily it was at the beginning of the chairlift ride," he said.

The woman was not injured, according to Riddell.

Read more: Teens describe saving child dangling from Grouse chairlift

This is the second time this season that someone dangled from a B.C. chairlift.

In February, a child was hanging from the Screaming Eagle chairlift in Grouse Mountain. Two teenagers created a makeshift net using a piece of plastic fencing to rescue the child.

The child was not seriously hurt but was taken to hospital as a precaution.