VANCOUVER -- B.C. Premier John Horgan says the Vancouver Canucks will be playing in B.C. when the National Hockey League begins its season later this month.

Horgan tweeted on Sunday that he had spoken to Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini and was "pleased to confirm" that the league's return-to-play plan would allow for games to be played in B.C.

Health officials in the province and across Canada had been reviewing the NHL's proposal since it was announced late last month.

The plan calls for a temporary realignment of the league's divisions, with all seven Canadian teams playing only against each other for the entire season.

After speaking with @fr_aquilini yesterday about the NHL's return-to-play plan, I'm pleased to confirm the enhanced health measures being put in place for the upcoming season mean games can safely be played here in BC.



Lets go @Canucks! — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) January 3, 2021

The NHL's deputy commissioner Bill Daly said on Dec. 24 that the league believed it would be able to play games in all seven markets.

Alberta was the first province to officially confirm that games could be played, telling The Canadian Press on Dec. 31 it had approved the league's return-to-play plan for Calgary and Edmonton.

