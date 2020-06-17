VANCOUVER -- The B.C. government has introduced a step-by-step online guide aimed at streamlining the licensing process for cannabis producers wanting to enter the market.

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says the Cannabis Production Regulatory Navigator will provide clearer and more accessible information.

He says transitioning more cannabis producers to the legal framework will help increase public health and safety while creating stable jobs.

Farnworth says B.C. is making progress in reducing unlicensed cannabis production, adding the value generated by licensed producers in B.C. increased by $600 million last year.