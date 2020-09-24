VANCOUVER -- When the Prime Minister suggested Thanksgiving dinner was probably canceled, it sure got people’s attention.

“It’s all too likely we won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving, but we still have a shot at Christmas,” said Justin Trudeau in a special address to the nation Wednesday night.

By morning, health officials from coast to coast were being asked their opinions about holiday get-togethers.

“If I have a choice, I would prefer cancelling a lot of those in the next few weeks to make sure we have a nice Christmas,” said Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé.

B.C.’s provincial health officer says her team has had many discussions about Thanksgiving.

Dr. Bonnie Henry sees no reason household families and close friends can’t get together, but advises against large celebrations.

“We would not be recommending either that you have a large family gathering, where particularly elders and seniors come from other places and get together with other people who have had other types of contacts,” she said at her live briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday afternoon.

Instead, she recommended loved-ones celebrate with extended family and friends remotely.