

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The federal government is warning Canadians about travelling to Hong Kong amid massive protests and the Chinese military amassing on the border.

The travel advisory went up around 9:30 ET this morning telling Canadians to "exercise a high degree of caution in Hong Kong due to ongoing large-scale demonstrations."

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canadians in Hong Kong should contact the Canadian consulate there if they need help.

About 300,000 Canadians live in Hong Kong.

Demonstrators and police have clashed violently in recent days after protesters took over the airport, shutting down all flights in or out for two days.

More than 600 people have been arrested as demonstrators voice their calls for democratic reforms.