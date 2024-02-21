Canadian men, women's rugby 7s squads look to put disappointing results behind
After a disappointing showing at the Perth stop of the HSBC SVNS Series, both the Canadian men's and women's rugby sevens squads are looking for better results in Vancouver.
The women's side lost a tight Cup quarterfinal 7-0 to Britain in Perth, eventually finishing seventh, while the men's team ended up in 12th.
Phil Berna, playing in his 50th sevens series, said he and his teammates are looking to put the experience in Australia behind them and focus on the present.
“We had a bit of a tough one in Perth results wise and injuries wise, we lost three key members,” he said. “I thought I broke my leg at one point and now I'm back training so I'm really grateful to be back.”
The focus, he added, is integrating younger players into the squad for when absences pile up for Olympic qualifying in Monaco.
“It's another opportunity for new guys that we're going to need at the end of the year when injuries inevitably happen - and they're getting exposure now,” he said.
Men's head coach Sean White, who played in the first of the competitions held in Vancouver as part of the sevens series, said his team is looking to improve its consistency.
He pointed out his team went 0-5 at the tournaments in Dubai and Perth while finishing seventh at Cape Town, which shows a need for consistency.
“How do we make that moment last longer?” White said. “When we play our game, and it's a very basic game, we don't try to overcomplicate what we do on the field, but when we get it right, we're dangerous. We just hope to get it right more often than we don't.”
Heading into the three-day Vancouver competition that starts Friday, the Canadian women are sixth in the overall standings, while the men's team sits 11th.
Sophie de Goede, the captain of Canada's women's rugby 15s team, current Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby points leader and 2022 World Rugby Women's Player of the Year nominee, will make her return for the women's rugby 7s team in Vancouver.
She made her international sevens series debut last May at HSBC France Sevens and helped Canada's Women's Sevens Team qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics in August in Langford, B.C.
“I think the start to the season in Dubai and Cape Town was a really strong start for us bouncing back from finishing ninth in the overall series last year, and then bit of a dip back for us in Perth,” she said.
“So I think this is a really good opportunity for us to have a big bounce back tournament at home.”
Women's head coach Jack Henratty said he and his team are “disappointed” with their place in the current standings, but it's an improvement from last season.
“We're sixth at the moment, I think all in all we're disappointed but it's a much better place than ninth was at the end of last year,” Henratty said.
“We were very disappointed last year. We looked at it and said 'we're a better team than ninth' but the facts and the results said differently.”
Vancouver was confirmed as one of eight stops on the sevens circuit in July, having first been introduced as one for the men's games in 2016.
There had been concerns that the popular stop wouldn't make the cut as World Rugby looked to streamline the tournament series, but White and Berna emphasized the importance of having a Canadian destination on the circuit.
“I don't know offhand if the numbers are growing, but I think tournaments like this, you know, really give that opportunity for growth,” White said.
After Vancouver, the teams head to Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Singapore before wrapping up in Madrid from May 31 to June 2.
The men's team will also play an Olympic qualifier in Monaco in June.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trend Line Poilievre’s support continues to rise as fewer think Trudeau should be leader, new Nanos surveys find
The federal Conservatives have increased their support as the party Canadians would vote for and the Liberals are at a statistical tie with the New Democrats, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
Ontario's top doctor issues memo warning of 'potential outbreaks' of measles
Ontario’s top doctor is warning public health units to be prepared for more cases and 'potential outbreaks' of measles amid a rise of infection in Europe.
Government of Canada announces $15 million in funding to combat auto theft
Government of Canada has announced $15 million in federal funding to combat the recent rise in auto theft, Minister of Public Safety Dominic Leblanc, Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguez and Montreal Police Chief said in a news conference on Wednesday.
Poilievre against transgender women in female bathrooms, changing rooms, sports
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he believes "biological males" have no place in sports or change rooms that are labelled female.
Boeing removes head of 737 Max program in wake of safety incidents
Boeing removed executive Ed Clark, the head of its 737 Max passenger jet program, in the wake of several safety and quality-related incidents.
'Ungraded beef' from Mexico is showing up on store shelves. Here is what you need to know.
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
Ewen MacIntosh, star of British comedy 'The Office,' dead at 50
British actor Ewen MacIntosh, best known for his role in BBC comedy series “The Office,” has died at the age of 50, his representatives confirmed.
Millennials outnumber baby boomers for first time: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says there are now more millennials than baby boomers in the country, ending the 65-year reign of the post-Second World War generation as the largest cohort in the population.
With 'Law & Order Toronto,' the pressure looming over the show's creators is immense
Nobody wants to be the person who mucked up the "Law & Order" franchise. It’s a fear that’s haunted veteran procedural writer Tassie Cameron since she embarked on the most daunting responsibility of her career: turning Dick Wolf’s beloved legal drama into the new Canadian spinoff "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man wanted after missing court appearance on organized crime charges
British Columbia's anti-gang police agency is searching for a Vancouver Island man after he failed to appear in court on charges related to organized crime as part of a suspected drug trafficking ring.
-
Nanaimo RCMP cleared of wrongdoing after man seriously injured in holding cell
British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared the Nanaimo RCMP of any wrongdoing after a man collapsed in a police holding cell and sustained a serious injury late least year.
-
Former Langford mayor considers legal action against city
At a press conference last week, Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson called for calm within the community. This after an alleged incident between a councillor and an unnamed member of the public outside the councillor's home.
Calgary
-
Driver suffers critical injuries after crash with Calgary CTrain
One person was rushed to hospital with critical injuries on Wednesday morning after a crash between a vehicle and a CTrain.
-
Dog owner pleads guilty to two bylaw charges in mauling death of Calgary woman, agrees to euthanize pet
The owner of three Calgary dogs that got loose and fatally mauled a woman in 2022 has agreed to have one of his pets euthanized and pleaded guilty to two out of 12 bylaw charges Wednesday.
-
Calgary man charged in Southland Leisure Centre indecent exposure incidents
Calgary police have charged a man after he allegedly exposed himself on two occasions to a youth at the Southland Leisure Centre.
Edmonton
-
Prime minister announces $175 million for Edmonton to help build affordable housing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced $175 million in funding to fast-track more than 5,200 new housing units in Edmonton over the next three years.
-
Council approves Wîhkwêntôwin name for Oliver; change to take effect 2025
The new name for Edmonton's most densely populated neighbourhood, Wîhkwêntôwin, will take effect Jan. 1, 2025, after city council approved the moniker Wednesday.
-
Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor issues memo warning of 'potential outbreaks' of measles
Ontario’s top doctor is warning public health units to be prepared for more cases and 'potential outbreaks' of measles amid a rise of infection in Europe.
-
Former Ont. nuclear plant worker charged in leak of 'safeguarded' information
A former employee of the Ontario Power Generation has been arrested and charged after allegedly leaking 'safeguarded' information to a foreign entity or terrorist group.
-
Toronto Blue Jays share new video of revamped Rogers Centre
“It’s beginning to look a lot like baseball.” That’s the message attached to a recent video update on the Toronto Blue Jays $300-million Rogers Centre renovations.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman first in the world to receive promising new breast cancer treatment
A Montreal woman is the first person in the world to undergo a new treatment combination for triple-negative breast cancer.
-
Government of Canada announces $15 million in funding to combat auto theft
Government of Canada has announced $15 million in federal funding to combat the recent rise in auto theft, Minister of Public Safety Dominic Leblanc, Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguez and Montreal Police Chief said in a news conference on Wednesday.
-
Quebec turns to Supreme Court to stop asylum seekers' access to subsidized daycare
Quebec is heading to the country's highest court to prevent children of asylum seekers from accessing the province's coveted subsidized daycare spaces.
Winnipeg
-
Person found dead after fire breaks out at Glenwood home
A person has died after a fire broke out at a home in Winnipeg’s Glenwood area.
-
River Trail at The Forks closes for the season
The River Trail at The Forks is officially closed for the winter, marking the shortest season in history.
-
Millennials outnumber baby boomers for first time: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says there are now more millennials than baby boomers in the country, ending the 65-year reign of the post-Second World War generation as the largest cohort in the population.
Saskatoon
-
'State of shock': Sask. teachers detail violent classroom incidents
Chairs thrown across the classroom, destroyed equipment and violent outbursts from students are just some of the working realities for Saskatchewan teachers.
-
Greg Fertuck says he won't take the stand in his murder trial
The end is near for a first-degree murder trial spanning more than two years.
-
Sask. walk-in clinic wait times reach 71 minute average
Index from Medimap — a tech company that matches patients with walk-in clinics—shows the average wait time for walk-in clinics in Saskatchewan increased by 20 minutes in 2023.
Regina
-
Sask. government says it is now recognized as province's singular natural gas distributor
The Saskatchewan government has confirmed it is now being recognized as the individual supplier of natural gas by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) as it continues to contemplate whether to remit carbon tax for January.
-
Sask. judge says White City teen enacted 'pornographic' fantasy in sexual assault
A White City, Sask. teen recently convicted of sexual assault and assault by choking was enacting a pornographic fantasy, according to the judge presiding over the case.
-
'State of shock': Sask. teachers detail violent classroom incidents
Chairs thrown across the classroom, destroyed equipment and violent outbursts from students are just some of the working realities for Saskatchewan teachers.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter dies
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
-
Halifax’s Victoria Park tent encampment dealing with rat problem
Pest control expert Andrew Wheelock is shocked by a video showing dozens of rats at the Victoria Park tent encampment.
-
Eastern Nova Scotia brushed by snow Thursday; snow and rain more widespread Friday into Saturday
Areas of eastern Nova Scotia will see plenty of snow for the rest of the week, with more rain and snow widespread into Saturday.
London
-
London, Ont. IKEA Canada 'plan and order point' store is on the move
While it won’t contain its world famous Swedish meatballs, an IKEA 'plan and order point' that previously operated at Masonville Mall is on the move to a new location, the company announced Wednesday.
-
'It could even be dangerous': Notorious Hamilton Road and Gore Road intersection could soon get 'roundabout' treatment
Commuters traveling through an east London, Ont. neighbourhood could soon find themselves going in circles.
-
Suspect in months-long mortgage fraud charged, London police say
A London man is facing multiple fraud charges after he convinced an elderly homeowner to agree to multiple home renovations, and then proceeded to take out a lien and a new mortgage application in the victim’s name.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., man in L.A. jail charged with murder
A man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who documented his travels across the U.S. on social media, is in jail in Los Angeles, Calif., and charged with murder, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has confirmed.
-
Vagnini died of ‘medical causes,’ foul play ruled out
A post-mortem revealed that Sudbury politician Michael Vagnini died of “medical causes,” Greater Sudbury Police said Wednesday.
-
$70M winning lottery ticket sold in central Ontario
The newest multi-millionaire is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.
Kitchener
-
Youth arrested for mischief after incident at Waterloo high school
Waterloo regional police say they’ve arrested a young person for public mischief after reports that someone was planning to attend a Waterloo high school with a weapon.
-
Here are the most important tax changes for 2024, according to accountants
To find out what you need to know this year, CTV Kitchener spoke to two accountants.
-
Air Canada announces bus from Waterloo Region and Hamilton airports to Pearson
Air Canada is launching a new option to get passengers to Toronto Pearson International Airport.