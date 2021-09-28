Canadian filming locations showcased on new Netflix website

Vancouver -

Netflix has launched a website to showcase its filming locations across Canada and some of the productions mentioned are high profile.

British Columbia locations from Squamish to Surrey, featured in the hit show Virgin River, are among those included on the “Netflix in your Neighbourhood” site. The public ranking system on the streaming service lists it as one of its most popular shows.

Another top show, The Queen's Gambit, was shot in several areas of Ontario. Locations in Toronto, Hamilton and Cambridge were all used to film part of the Netflix chess-prodigy hit, the website shows.

Another example from the site is The Umbrella Academy, which stars Canadian actor Elliot Page and is filmed in Hamilton, Ont.

“We know so many people are curious about where some of their favourite films and series are filmed. We created Netflix in Your Neighbourhood to make it easier for them to find and explore those Netflix filming locations across Canada,” a Netflix representative told CTV News Tuesday.

Netflix says its own research, published on the site, shows people from around the world who have seen Canadian content are more interested in visiting the country to take road trips and check out the natural Canadian landscape, as well as food, drink and more.

“We hope that as international tourism returns, this will provide visitors from abroad with a resource to discover something new about cities they may visit while on vacation here,” said the Netflix spokesperson.

The website includes quotes from Netflix viewers including one from a 50-year-old woman in Australia: “I’m in love with Canada even more now by watching Virgin River! I have a few new bucket list (locations) to go and visit!”

Netflix said it plans to continue updating the website on an approximately quarterly basis with new films and series filmed in Canada.

According to the Motion Picture Association Canada, the volume of film and television production exceeded $9 billion in 2019-20 in Canada. The site notes B.C. continues to lead in the country with more than 44 per cent of production with volume reaching more than $2 billion. The number is down slightly over 2018-19 because of COVID-19 work stoppages.