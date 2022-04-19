Canadian classic rock guitarist Jerry Doucette, 70, dies in B.C.

Canadian classic rock guitarist and song writer Jerry Doucette died in hospice Monday, a statement from a family friend confirmed.

Doucette, 70, was known for "Mama Let Him Play," his 1977 hit from the album with the same name, which hit the billboard Top 100. In 1979, his band, Doucette, won a Juno for Most Promising Group of the Year.

Doucette was born in Montreal and grew up in Hamilton, learning to play guitar at age six. In 1972 he moved to Vancouver where he played with bands The Seeds of Time and the Rocket Norton Band before signing with Mushroom Records as a solo artist.

Between 1977 and 1999 Doucette released five albums as a solo artist and continued playing in small venues in Western Canada until 2018.

A family friend of Doucette's said in a statement the inspiration for "Mama Let Him Play" came from what his father would say after coming home from work to his son playing guitar. His mother would tell him to be quiet, but Doucette recalled his father saying she should let him keep playing.

He thought that would make a good song title, and said he finished writing the hit in about an hour.

Doucette died of cancer Monday, surrounded by family at Thomas Hospice in Delta, B.C. He is survived by his wife Maggie of 43 years, his five children and 10 grandchildren.