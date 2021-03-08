VANCOUVER -- British Columbians keen to go camping locally in the coming months can book a site in the province starting Monday.

The online reservation system went live at 7 a.m. with dates available up to two months in advance. Reservations will continue to open throughout the spring and summer on a rolling basis.

Locals will be given priority access to campsite reservations, and anyone who logs on to the Discover Camping site is asked to confirm they're a B.C. resident. Addresses are also used when creating a Discover Camping account.

Then, starting on July 8, people from other provinces will be permitted to reserve campsites for the rest of the summer.

When officials first announced camping registration would open, they warned the system would likely be quite busy. Some who tried to access the site Monday morning were instead given a notice that said it was "experiencing a high volume of visitors." A 60-second countdown was then shown before they were prompted to refresh the site.

"We are all looking forward to another summer of camping and outdoor recreation in B.C., and while public health concerns and advice remain, we are asking people to pick a campground as close to home as possible to avoid long road trips and non-essential travel," George Heyman, minister of environment and climate change strategy, said in a news release late last month.

Officials have also reminded residents that public health guidelines will likely still be in place when people go camping and can change at any time. Campers must adhere to orders on gatherings, even if the numbers for those gatherings are less than the maximum site allowance.

Demand for camping was so high amid the pandemic last year that more than 50,000 people tried to log on to the reservation site at the same time when it opened.