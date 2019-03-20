

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a high-risk offender who failed to return to his Vancouver halfway house.

Vancouver police said Wednesday they were searching for Dillon Earl Gosnell.

He was last seen Tuesday when he signed out of his halfway house at around 6:30 p.m. The 44-year-old is considered to have a high risk of reoffending.

Gosnell is out on statutory release. He's currently serving a 17-year sentence for property and violent offences, the VPD said.

He is described as white, bald and 5'8". He weighs about 160 pounds, and has a slim build and brown eyes.

Gosnell has several tattoos including what police described as "a head" on his right elbow. He has a skull tattoo and the grim reaper on his right forearm, a dragon on his left upper arm and a tear drop on his left lower lip.

When he left his halfway house, he was wearing a black jacket with a hood, light-coloured sweatpants and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.